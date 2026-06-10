The Verkhovna Rada supported changes to the budget — defense spending will increase by UAH 1.56 trillion

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole draft law No. 15224, which increased this yearʼs state budget of Ukraine at the expense of a European loan, which deputies ratified at the end of May.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

242 MPs voted for this decision.

The draft law provides that state budget revenues will increase by UAH 2.29 trillion, and expenditures by UAH 1.64 trillion. Previously, budget revenues for 2026 were UAH 2.9 trillion, and expenditures were UAH 4.76 trillion.

Thanks to the significant amount of expected external support, the state budget deficit will decrease by UAH 651.5 billion — from 18.5% to 12.1% of GDP.

After the changes, spending on security and defense will amount to a record UAH 4.4 trillion. Another UAH 2.3 trillion will go to the purchase of weapons and military equipment, and more than UAH 1.45 trillion will go to military salaries.

During the consideration of the bill, the deputies failed an amendment that proposed instructing the Cabinet of Ministers to restore the Road Fund in the amount of 25% from 2027.

In 2026, Ukraine expects to receive €45 billion in financial assistance under the EU loan, of which €31.8 billion will go to defense and €13.2 billion to cover the budget deficit. The first tranche is expected in June.

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