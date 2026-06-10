Poll: 61% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky, and 73% trust Zaluzhny

President Volodymyr Zelensky is trusted by 61% of Ukrainians. At the same time, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhny is trusted by 73% of those surveyed.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), conducted from May 7 to June 3.

Only 21% of respondents do not trust Zaluzhny. At the same time, 34% of Ukrainians do not trust Zelensky. Compared to April, the trust rating for Zelensky has almost not changed.

Among other government officials, the commander of the UAV Forces, Robert Brovdi (70% trust), and the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov (also 70%). The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky is trusted by 52% of respondents.

The highest level of trust among citizens after Zelensky and Zaluzhny is held by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov (52%), the Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (50%), and the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim (47%).

The lowest trust indicators are for the leader of the parliamentary "Platform for Life and Peace" Yuriy Boyko — only 6% trust him, and the leader of “Motherland" Yulia Tymoshenko — 11% trust.

The most noticeable increase in recent months has been in the level of trust in Mykhailo Fedorov — from 38% to 50%. Trust in former President Petro Poroshenko (from 19% to 26%), the MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (from 22% to 28%), Terekhov (from 44% to 52%), and Syrsky (from 46% to 52%) has also increased.

Trust in Oleh Lyashko has also increased: in February 2021, 23% trusted him, and now this level has increased to 47% thanks to his service in the military.

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews among 1 015 adult residents of government-controlled territories of Ukraine. Sociologists say the margin of error does not exceed 4.1%.

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