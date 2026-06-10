After Ukrainian attacks, Russians can no longer use the port of Mariupol — it is completely without electricity

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), 1st Building of the “Azov” Naval Base, the Special Operations Center "A", and the UAV Forces conducted a joint operation and destroyed critical infrastructure facilities of the Mariupol Commercial Port.

This is reported by “Azov”.

The attacks targeted electrical substations, radar equipment, repair infrastructure, a control tower, and fuel tanks. The sanctioned dry cargo ship “Lady Augusta”, which is part of the Russian shadow fleet, was also damaged.

After the attacks, the commercial seaport in Mariupol was left without electricity, and the logistics of Russian troops became significantly more complicated.

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