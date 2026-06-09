Norway allocates €109 million for naval drones for Ukraine

Norway will allocate 1.2 billion kroner (approximately €109 million) this year for the development and procurement of naval drones for Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement on the countryʼs government website.

The program, funded by Norway from the governmentʼs “Nansen” program, involves the supply of drones by both Norwegian and Ukrainian industry. The naval drones will have various configurations and will be able to carry sensors, weapons or aerial drones.

The Norwegian government noted that these drones will help Ukraine secure the export of grain and other goods across the Black Sea.

“The Norwegian maritime industry is a world leader. I am glad that this experience can also be used to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom. Ukraine uses naval drones for reconnaissance, offensive operations and to defend against Russian attacks,” said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

In addition, in line with the government’s proposals, the Norwegian parliament decided to extend military support to Ukraine by 70 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately €6.37 billion) in 2026. The government added that these funds are being allocated “in close dialogue with Kyiv to ensure they are used where they bring the best effect for Ukraine”.