In the Donetsk region, the territories from which families with children are being evacuated have been expanded

In the Donetsk region, the list of settlements and streets from which families with children are being evacuated is being expanded.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

This concerns the evacuation of certain streets in Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, and Bilenke. The entire territory of Pryvillia and Malotaranivka is also on the list.

The evacuation will be carried out accompanied by parents. Children may also be accompanied by persons who are their legal representatives. Evacuation measures will be carried out by military administrations, police, rescuers and social services.

"People will be accompanied at all stages — from departure to the reception point to further placement in safe regions," the Regional Military Administration wrote on its page.

On February 10, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the second reading draft law No. 12353, which regulates the procedure for the mandatory evacuation of civilians from combat zones.

The law stipulates that decisions on the mandatory evacuation of civilians will be made by military administrations upon the proposal of the military command.

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