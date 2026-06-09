Car explodes in military quarter near Moscow. Russian lieutenant general likely killed

On June 9, a BMW X3 exploded in the Russian city of Balashykha, near Moscow, killing the driver. Russian media speculated that the deceased may have been a Russian lieutenant general.

The explosion was reported by Russian propaganda media, Telegram channels, and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

A BMW X3 exploded early this morning in Balashykha, less than 30 km from the Russian capital. Witnesses say the explosion occurred when the driver started the car and began driving. He was pulled out of the car, but the man died at the scene shortly after.

The Russian Investigative Committee says a bomb exploded, they have already opened a case. Russian channels say the explosives were activated remotely.

The explosion occurred in the Aviatoriv neighborhood, a residential area of the Russian Defense Ministry, where Russian military personnel and their families live. Last year, a car carrying Yaroslav Moskalyk, deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, was blown up on a nearby street.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been officially confirmed. A number of Russian Telegram channels claim that he held the rank of lieutenant general. If the information is confirmed, this will be the fourth case of the elimination of an officer of this rank in the Russian rear since the start of the full-scale war.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.