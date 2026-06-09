Russians have begun installing the cassette part on “Kalibers”

The Russian army has begun installing cluster warheads on “Kalibr” missiles.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, citing an analysis by military engineers and scientists.

The Defense Ministry noted that the warhead of conventional “Kalibers” is high-explosive fragmentation, but the missiles with which the Russians attacked in the spring have cluster bombs. The statement says that the Russiansʼ goal is a larger area of destruction and strikes on dispersed targets.

Also, according to the analysis, in 2023-2024, the Russian army gradually switched to domestic elements, but the missile that was assembled in 2025 already has imported components. The Ministry of Defense suggests that this could have happened because the transition to domestic electronics worsened the accuracy of guidance.

"The Ministry of Defense has identified all electronics manufacturers for the ʼKalibersʼ, as well as the chief designers and managers involved in the production of missiles. This data is being transferred for further processing within the framework of sanctions policy," the statement said.