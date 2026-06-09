Entrepreneurs protested the dismantling of kiosks in Kyiv

In Kyiv, entrepreneurs protested near Mariinsky Park over the dismantling of kiosks and called on MPs to support draft law No. 15035, which should protect MAFs from demolition.

Hromadske writes about this.

Entrepreneurs met cars entering the government quarter and chanted: "Support Draft Law 15035," "Donʼt destroy business," and "Vote for Tretyakovaʼs law".

The organizers of the action claim that the document will effectively introduce a moratorium on the dismantling of kiosks and other temporary structures for the period of martial law.

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Protesters emphasize that small businesses provide jobs and should not be cut during a war. They also said that they have repeatedly appealed to local governments, but have been unable to influence the situation.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) assures that only facilities without the necessary permits are being dismantled. New retail spaces are being allocated through open auctions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on May 6 that in Solomyansky and Shevchenkivsky districts alone, about 500 kiosks and kiosks have been dismantled since the beginning of 2026. From June, such work should actively continue on the left bank of the capital.

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