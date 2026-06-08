Russians attack residential area of Zaporizhzhia. Two people killed, children among the injured

On the afternoon of June 8, Russian forces used drones to strike a residential area of Zaporizhzhia. The shelling killed two women and injured 24 others.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service and the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Among the injured are five children aged 5, 10, 13, 12 and 15. As of 8:30 PM, twelve people, including four children, are in hospitals.

As a result of the shelling in the city, residential buildings, cars, a public transport stop, and nearby kiosks were damaged.

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In the evening, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia again — a 52-year-old man was injured, a 9-story building and railway infrastructure facilities were damaged.

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