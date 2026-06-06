An attempt was made to illegally import 120 fox skins worth UAH 400 000 from Poland to Ukraine — the cargo was seized

In the Lviv region, at the "Hrushiv" checkpoint, border guards and customs officers detained a bus that was trying to bring 120 fox skins into Ukraine.

This was reported by the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment.

The undeclared goods were transported in the luggage compartment of a bus traveling from Warsaw. The value of the seized fur is approximately UAH 400 000.

As the 65-year-old bus driver explained, he received the skins in Poland as a transfer and was supposed to deliver them to Ivano-Frankivsk.

Border guards seized the cargo and transferred it to the customs warehouse.

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