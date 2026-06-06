Former MP Tyahnybok, now a battalion commander of the 128th Motorized Rifle Brigade, was wounded at the front

Former MP, head of the “Svoboda” party, and commander of the unmanned systems battalion of the 128th separate heavy mechanized brigade, Oleh Tyahnybok, was wounded at the front.

This was reported by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv and the deputy company commander of Tyahnybokʼs battalion Tymur Knysh, in a commentary entitled "Great Lviv Speaks".

The car Tyahnybok was in was attacked by a Russian FPV drone in the combat zone. Tyahnybok suffered a concussion — a non-fatal wound, says his brother Knysh.

"Thanks to the driverʼs skill and speed of movement, the injury is not fatal, but a good concussion with all the consequences — barotrauma and concussion," the military man noted.

Tyahnybok has already been provided with assistance, and his health is being monitored.

Former MP Tyahnybok joined the army after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. In 2025, he received the rank of lieutenant colonel and the position of commander of the unmanned systems battalion of the 128th separate heavy mechanized brigade "Wild Field", which performs combat missions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

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