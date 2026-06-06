Russians launched 272 drones over Ukraine overnight. There are deaths and injuries in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions

On the night of June 6, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 272 drones of various types. Air defenses neutralized 249 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 19 Russian strike UAVs were hit in 11 places, and debris fell in 13 locations.

In particular, the Dnipropetrovsk region was under attack at night — one person was killed in the Kryvyi Rih district, three more were injured. The Russians also hit the Odesa region — houses, a medical center, and a hotel were damaged. There were no casualties.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the morning, Russian troops attacked critical and industrial infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, killing two people. Another strike in the city set fire to a parking lot near a high-rise building, injuring five residents.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A 66-year-old woman was injured in a Russian drone attack in Kherson this morning. In the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv, shelling damaged the facade and windows of an administrative building and a civilian car. No information was received about the injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.