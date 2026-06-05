Scientists have developed the first vaccine using artificial intelligence. It should fight all types of coronavirus

Scientists at the University of Cambridge have announced the creation of a new type of vaccine, a key component of which was designed entirely by artificial intelligence.

The drug has already passed the first human trials and can potentially protect against all coronaviruses, including COVID-19 variants and viruses currently circulating in animals and that could cause future pandemics.

This is reported by the BBC.

Researchers used genetic data from different coronaviruses collected by programs that monitor emerging viral threats. Artificial intelligence analyzed this data and created a so-called superantigen, a vaccine component that trains the immune system to recognize an entire group of viruses, even as they mutate.

The first phase of clinical trials involved 39 volunteers. The drug was tested on humans for safety. A second study involving about 200 people is currently underway to show how effectively the vaccine generates an immune response.

According to the head of the study, Professor Jonathan Guiney, the new technology could help humanity prepare not only for current viruses, but also for future outbreaks of infections.

In addition to a universal vaccine against coronaviruses, the team is already working on similar drugs against seasonal influenza, H5N1 avian influenza, and viral hemorrhagic fevers, including Ebola.