The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has dismissed the commander of the 28th Knights of the Winter Campaign Infantry Brigade, Colonel Anatoliy Kulikovsky.

This information was independently confirmed to Babel (on condition of anonymity) by two officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who work in different levels of the command vertical — both were familiar with the relevant order.

It is known from the official channel "SYRSKIY" that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited the Kostyantynivka direction no later than May 30. Judging by the official video, he was at the command post of the 11th Army Corps, headed by Brigadier General Oleksiy Maistrenko. The 11th Army Corps is bordered by the 19th Corps, headed by Brigadier General Oleksandr Bakulin, on this section of the front.

The 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade is part of the 19th Corps and performs combat missions in the Kostyantynivka direction. It holds defense areas from the Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and the highway to Pokrovsk (highway N-32).

According to Babel’s sources, the brigade commander was dismissed because the brigade and its “adjuncts” failed to hold one of the areas, which led to a change in the operational situation in the entire direction. Until the “completion of personnel procedures”, the brigade commander continues to perform its duties.

Offensive on Kostyantynivka. Front line on June 5, 2026. «Babel'»

Russian troops are now advancing on Kostyantynivka. In the winter, they stormed the city from the southeast, along the Naumykha River, but were unsuccessful.

In the spring, they changed their approach. Instead of a direct assault, the Russians began to approach from the flanks, through the villages of Berestok and Stupochky. These settlements are located on high ground more than 100 meters higher than Kostyantynivka.

UPD: A Babel source familiar with the situation in the brigade reported that Colonel Anatoliy Kulikovsky has been transferred to the position of commander of the 160th Motorized Rifle Brigade.

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