The acting head of Lutsk City TRC suspected of receiving $7 000 bribe

Law enforcement officers detained the acting head of the Lutsk City TRC, who is suspected of receiving a $7 000 bribe.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

According to preliminary information, the official could have been involved in the illegal evasion of military service by a conscript from mobilization.

The Volyn Regional TRC commented on the incident and stated that a pre-trial investigation is underway to determine whether intermediaries were involved in the case. They are also currently investigating all the circumstances of the case. The institution added that they are assisting in the investigation.

Yesterday, officials of the Uzhhorod District TRC were charged with the illegal detention of 21 men. According to the investigation, the men were held in the premises of the TRC from February to April, although they were supposed to be exempted from conscription.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.