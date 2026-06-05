Current judge — the head of Poltava District Court — received 15 years in prison for working for FSB

The current judge, the head of the Poltava District Court, worked for FSB during the occupation of Berdyansk. She received 15 years in prison for treason.

This was reported to SBU.

According to the investigation, at the beginning of the war, the defendant worked as a judge in the city district court in Berdyansk. During the occupation, she went to FSB and passed on information to the Russians about the movement of three “Azov” soldiers from Mariupol to Mangush.

In addition, she recommended to the Russian curator who to appoint to positions, and agitated colleagues to support the regime and cooperate with the Russians.

In the summer of 2022, according to SBU, the defendant left Berdyansk and got a job at the Poltava District Court. She was detained in April 2023 at her workplace.

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