Russians launched two missiles and 216 UAVs of various types into Ukraine

On the night of June 5, the Russian army launched two guided missiles and 216 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and “Italmas” UAVs, “Banderol” loitering munitions, and “Parody”-type simulator drones over Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 198 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 16 drones were hit in 13 places, and debris fell in 12 locations.

In Zaporizhzhia, a house and an airfield caught fire due to a morning attack. 11 houses were also damaged.

In the morning and at night, the Russian army bombed Kherson with drones — two people were injured.

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