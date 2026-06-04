The government has expanded the payment program for young doctors. What has changed

The government has expanded the list of young doctors who can receive a one-time payment of UAH 200 000 for employment in state and municipal medical institutions.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to Svyrydenko, these are graduates of medical specialties who have completed internships at state institutions of higher education and agreed to work for at least three years in community hospitals where there is a critical shortage of doctors.

From now on, young doctors who have found employment in medical facilities in areas of possible hostilities can also receive the payment.

The exceptions are the Kyiv region and the cities of Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv. According to Svyrydenko, the decision should help strengthen the medical system and close the shortage of doctors in regions with increased workload.

Previously, the program was available to those starting work in areas of active combat and in rural areas.

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