Ternopil region is the first in Ukraine to introduce automatic activation of body cameras when police officers use weapons

In the Ternopil region, police have started using a system that automatically turns on police officersʼ body cameras when they use firearms.

This is reported by the Ternopil region police.

For this, there is now a sensor on the gun case connected to the body camera. When the officer takes out the gun, the system automatically starts recording without having to turn it on manually.

The signal is transmitted via Bluetooth to the operational headquarters to monitor incidents in real time. The new system is already being used by groups of the Chortkiv District Police Department and soldiers of the KORD special unit.

Also, chest cameras with eSIM support transmit video via mobile Internet, which will allow management to respond to incidents faster.

Police say that automatic recording will help capture actions during critical situations and reduce the risk of controversial incidents when using weapons.

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