A new bill to decriminalize porn has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. The previous one was defeated by MPs

A new bill on the decriminalization of porn has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

Draft law No. 15294 has already appeared on the governmentʼs website. The previous one was not supported by the Rada during the vote on May 28.

One of the initiators of the draft law, the MP from the “Voice” party Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that the new bill was prepared after consultations between representatives of various factions and deputy groups. It was signed by 45 peopleʼs deputies from almost all factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada, including the leadership of the parliament and specialized committees.

The bill proposes to decriminalize the production, storage, transportation, sending, sale, and distribution of pornographic materials among adults. At the same time, it strengthens criminal liability for crimes related to child pornography, its distribution among minors, as well as for pimping, soliciting, and organizing the sexual exploitation of children.

It is expected that the document may be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration in the near future after the adoption of other economic initiatives. This is the third attempt by deputies to pass a bill on decriminalizing porn, the other two were not supported by votes.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee Danylo Hetmantsev wrote that thanks to the decriminalization of porn, the state could receive almost a billion hryvnias in taxes per year. For example, the “OnlyFans” platform paid $1.6 million in taxes to the Ukrainian budget in 2025 — 18% more than in 2024. This is despite the fact that pornography is not legalized.

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