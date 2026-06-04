Ukrainian troops struck the territory of a branch of the Elastic gunpowder plant in the Ryazan region — a fire broke out there covering an area of 400 square meters.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian weapons and military equipment were under attack in the Kharkiv region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified the data on the attack on June 3: one tank was destroyed and six more were damaged near the oil terminal in St. Petersburg. Two technical overpasses were also damaged.

In addition, a warehouse was burning on the territory of the Progress plant in the Tambov region due to yesterdayʼs attack.