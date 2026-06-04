Germany was not elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during the vote. The countryʼs Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful said that this may be due to support for Ukraine and Israel.

The BBC writes about this.

According to his minister, Russia would not want a country that supports Ukraine on the UN Security Council. He also suggested that one reason could be that Germany joined the election campaign late.

Germany received 104 votes, Portugal 134, and Austria 131. Thus, the country did not occupy either of the two seats reserved for Western European countries.

Kyrgyzstan, Zimbabwe, and Trinidad and Tobago were elected as non-permanent members of the Security Council. The council also includes the five permanent members of the UN Security Council: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.