Thousands rally in Albania against resort linked to Trumpʼs son-in-law Kushner

In the Albanian capital, Tirana, thousands of people protested against the construction of a large-scale resort complex by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Reuters reports this.

The action took place near the office of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. Protesters held banners reading "Nation is not for sale" and "I donʼt want Albania like Dubai", as well as inflatable flamingos as a symbol of protecting the local nature.

The €1.4 billion resort is planned to be built on the island and a stretch of coastline next to the Vjosa Narta nature reserve, an area home to flamingos, seals and sea turtles.

Environmentalists warn that the development could destroy hundreds of hectares of pristine coastline and significantly alter the regionʼs natural landscape. At the same time, developers assure that they will implement the project in compliance with environmental standards.

The project will create a new tourist city with approximately 10 000 rooms. “Sazan Real Estate Development” LLC is developing the project in conjunction with Kushnerʼs investment firm “Affinity Partners”.

Jared Kushner unveiled plans for the resort back in 2024. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has supported the construction and said the country should not develop a reputation as a state that scares away investors. At the same time, a similar Kushner project in Serbia was shut down last year after a wave of street protests.

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