Finland seizes nearly €4 million in Russian assets at “Naftogaz” request

Finland this year confiscated €3.7 million in Russian assets to pay compensation to Ukrainian energy company “Naftogaz” for the destruction of its property.

This is reported by the Finnish media Yle.

Previously, Finland had mostly seized real estate belonging to Russia, but this yearʼs arrests concerned money.

The seized €3.7 million came from the now-defunct EU cross-border cooperation program, which was jointly implemented by Finland and Russia. This amount was a contribution from the Russian Federation.

The program was suspended after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but the Russian funds remained in Finland.

In total, since 2024, the Finnish National Enforcement Service has confiscated Russian assets worth over €40 million.

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