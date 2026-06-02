Over UAH 100 million stolen, but the buildings are unfinished. In Transcarpathia, embezzlement of state budget funds was exposed

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has dismantled a large-scale scheme to embezzle UAH 104 million during the construction of a protective structure for an electrical substation.

This is reported by SBU.

According to the investigation, in 2024, the then head of the Transcarpathian Regional Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development signed certificates of completion for the construction of protection for the energy facility against Russian attacks. The total cost of the project was UAH 5.1 billion.

To appropriate some of this money, the official agreed to the contractorʼs purchase of building materials at an artificially inflated price. The businessman took the resulting "difference" into the shadows through controlled companies and distributed it among all participants in the deal. And the protective structures remained unfinished.

During searches of the former officialʼs residence and former workplace, documentation and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity were found.

The person involved was charged with embezzlement, embezzlement, or taking possession of property through abuse of office, committed on a particularly large scale. All those involved in the scheme are being identified.