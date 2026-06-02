Russia has chosen companies that develop missile technology as one of the key areas for further attacks on Ukraine. This includes not only military strikes, but also "political and propaganda".

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky after the report of the head of the Defense Ministryʼs General Directorate of Defense Oleh Ivashchenko.

Zelensky explained: Russia considers Ukraineʼs ability to develop its own ballistic system and localize the production of anti-ballistic defense as a strategic threat to itself. Therefore, Ukraine will respond to these threats from the Russian Federation.

In addition, according to intelligence, the Russians will try to destroy Ukraineʼs security, economic, and other strategic ties with Moldova, the states of the South Caucasus, the Middle East, and the Persian Gulf.

"We believe that by doing this, Russia only confirms that both we in Ukraine and our partners are moving on the right course towards greater security and further development of our sovereignty, as well as the complete neutralization of Russian influence," Zelensky noted.

The president added that Europe should be more supportive of countries that Russia has “clung to with its teeth and is trying not to let go”. This is especially true of Armenia on the eve of elections in that country.

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