NABU and SAPO exposed a new corruption scheme at “Energoatom”. They suspect the embezzlement of UAH 170 million

NABU and SAPO exposed a large-scale corruption scheme at “Energoatom” during the construction of a power plant in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

Among the suspects:

the organizer of the scheme is the actual owner of a number of companies;

former head of the department of the separate division "Atomprojectengineering", which is part of "Energoatom".

According to the investigation, the company that organized the scheme was completing the construction of the Tashlyk pumped-storage power plant. Despite delays and even bankruptcy proceedings, additional agreements were constantly signed with it, changing the scope of work and deadlines.

Over 70 such deals purchased equipment worth more than UAH 305 million. It was conducted through a foreign firm, which allowed the cost to be overstated by almost UAH 170 million.

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The organizer of the scheme was detained. He was suspected of embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale. The punishment is from 7 to 12 years in prison.

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