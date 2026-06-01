Poland reinstates bus route 666, which was canceled after complaints from religious groups

Poland has returned bus route number 666 to the resort town of Gel, which was renamed three years ago after complaints from religious groups who considered the number "satanic".

BBC writes about this.

A new route has been launched by the bus operator “FlixBus”. It will connect Krakow and Gel via Warsaw and other major Polish cities. Previously, the route with the number 666 was operated by PKS Gdynia.

In 2023, the carrier changed its route number to 669 after years of appeals from religious activists, some of whom accused the company of "spreading Satanism".

“FlixBus” says it intentionally brought back the number 666. According to company spokesman Oleksandr Kalenik, this is part of a marketing campaign designed to draw attention to the popular tourist destination.

The resonance around the route arose due to the combination of the number 666 and the name of the city of Hel. In Polish, the city is called Hel, and in English the word hell means “hell”.

At the same time, the number 666 is known in the Christian faith as the “number of the beas”, and Poland remains one of the most religious countries in Europe.

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