Poltava bans public use of Russian-language content

The Poltava City Council has banned the public use of Russian-language content in the city.

This was reported by the language ombudsman.

This includes books, music, films, theatrical performances, concert programs, cultural and educational events, etc. Restrictions will apply to transport, public catering and cultural establishments, shopping malls, and other public spaces.

The city council explained this decision by the need to protect the Ukrainian information society from Russian hybrid influences.

A similar moratorium was introduced in Lviv, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr regions back in 2018. And after the Russian invasion in 2022, the ban was also introduced in Dnipro, Kyiv, Sumy, Kremenchuk, five communities of Mykolaiv region, and Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky (Odesa region).

In 2022, the Verkhovna Rada banned Russian music in the media and public space. It also banned the import of books by Russian authors.

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