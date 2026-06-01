News

Poltava bans public use of Russian-language content

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The Poltava City Council has banned the public use of Russian-language content in the city.

This was reported by the language ombudsman.

This includes books, music, films, theatrical performances, concert programs, cultural and educational events, etc. Restrictions will apply to transport, public catering and cultural establishments, shopping malls, and other public spaces.

The city council explained this decision by the need to protect the Ukrainian information society from Russian hybrid influences.

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