Russians launched 265 drones over Ukraine overnight. Odesa and Kharkiv were under massive attack

On the night of June 1, Russian troops launched 265 drones of various types over Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 228 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 27 drones were hit in 18 places, with debris falling in 12 locations.

In Odesa, a drone hit a nine-story building, damaging buildings in various areas of the city, cars, an administrative building, and infrastructure. Six people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized.

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A five-story building was hit in Kharkiv at night, damaging nearby high-rise buildings, cars, and garages. As of this morning, four people were injured.

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In the morning, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia — a woman was injured there, her house was damaged.

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Russian troops shelled Kherson with artillery, injuring three residents. And in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 4 people were injured from Russian attacks overnight.

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