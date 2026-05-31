Ukraine received a new IRIS-T launcher from Germany

On May 30, Ukraine received another launcher of the IRIS-T air defense system, provided by Germany.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

He thanked Germany "for its continued contribution to protecting people", but stressed that Ukraine needs missiles for its air defense systems to repel Russian attacks.

According to the president, last week alone, Russian troops launched over 2 300 strike drones, almost 1 560 guided bombs, and 108 missiles of various types into Ukraine.

IRIS-T is a modern air defense missile system manufactured by the German company “Diehl Defense” . The system is designed to strike aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as of December 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had nine IRIS-T complexes in service.

In April, Ukraine and Germany agreed on a new defense cooperation package worth a total of €4 billion. It includes strengthening air defense, developing long-range capabilities, and joint production of drones. In particular, it included the supply of 36 German IRIS-T launchers to Ukraine.

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