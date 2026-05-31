Paris engulfed in clashes after PSGʼs Champions League victory — hundreds detained and injured

In Paris, after the victory of the PSG football team in the Champions League final, large-scale clashes took place between fans and police.

This is reported by Le Figaro.

The main celebrations of the Parisian teamʼs victory took place on the Champs-Élysées, where approximately 20 000 people gathered.

The unrest began before the match and continued after it ended on the night of May 31. Fans set fire to cars, bicycles and garbage cans, threw fireworks at police and smashed shop windows. Police responded with tear gas.

According to authorities, as of the morning of May 31, 283 people had been detained in Paris, and 416 in all of France. Seven officers were also injured.

Last year, when PSG also won the Champions League, riots in Paris led to the deaths of two people, including a 17-year-old boy.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.