Approximately 40 000 bottles of wine from Stalinʼs collection to be auctioned in Georgia

The wine cellar of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, which houses about 40 000 bottles of wine, has been opened in Georgia for the first time. The collection is set to be sold at auction.

Reuters writes about this.

Among the bottles preserved in the cellar are wines from famous French chateaux that previously belonged to the Russian Emperor Alexander III and his son Nicholas II.

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After the 1917 revolution, the Soviet authorities confiscated the Tsarʼs property, and part of the wine collection ended up at Stalinʼs disposal. He later replenished it with his own favorite wines.

The Georgian authorities plan to put the collection up for auction. The proceeds from the sale are intended to be used to open a winemaking school.

Stalin (real surname Dzhugashvili) was born in the Georgian city of Gori. He ruled the Soviet Union from the 1920s to the 1950s.

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