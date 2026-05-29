Ukrainian military attacked a refinery, a pumping station, and Russian positions

Ukrainian military attacked “Lukoil” Volgograd refinery and targeted oil processing facilities.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After the strike, a fire broke out at the plant, and the plant stopped working. This refinery is one of the largest in the south of the Russian Federation and processes about 14 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, among other things, for the Russian army.

Among other objects attacked by Ukrainian troops:

“Yaroslavl-3” oil pumping station — two oil tanks of 50 000 m³ and 20 000 m³ are on fire;

“Tor-M2” anti-aircraft missile system in the Zaporizhzhia region;

a warehouse of Russians in the Luhansk region;

a command post and several control points for Russian UAVs.

Ukrainian military also struck Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

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