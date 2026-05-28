The Verkhovna Rada approved amendments to the budget worth UAH 1.5 trillion in the first reading. What do they provide for

The Verkhovna Rada in the first reading approved the draft amendments to the state budget for 2026 for UAH 1.56 trillion, which was prepared by the Cabinet of Ministers. It was supported by 240 MPs. Now it must be approved in the second reading.

This became known from the broadcast of the Rada TV channel.

The changes were made possible thanks to a €90 billion loan from the European Union for 2026-2027. This year, Ukraine expects €45 billion in support.

€31.8 billion will go to defense, another €13.2 billion to cover the budget deficit. The first tranche is already in June. In total, state budget revenues will increase by over UAH 2.2 trillion.

UAH 174.3 billion will go to salaries for the military, UAH 37 trillion to develop weapons, and UAH 14.6 billion to be a reserve for the defense sector.

UAH 40 billion will be allocated for preparations for the autumn-winter period and energy protection. Another UAH 40 billion will go to the reserve fund.