“Uklon” tests remote-controlled cars in Boryspil

The “Uklon” company has begun testing remote control technology for cars for the first time in Ukraine — at Boryspil Airport. This should become a bridge for the emergence of driverless cars, including robotaxis, in Ukraine.

This was reported on the companyʼs website.

In the first phase of the project, using special software, sensors, cameras, and other equipment, remote control technology allows the driver to remotely control the car through a special station in real time.

The serviceʼs partner drivers, including a war veteran who uses a wheelchair, are involved in the testing. The company says that the option to remotely control the car using manual control opens up additional opportunities for people with lower limb amputees.