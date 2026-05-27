Ukrainian Music Day to be established in Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada adopts resolution

On May 27, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution to establish Ukrainian Music Day. It will be celebrated annually on the third Saturday of September.

This is stated on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website.

The proposed date is associated with the holding of the "Chervona Ruta" festival in 1989, which became a landmark event in the history of Ukrainian culture and modern Ukrainian music.

This day should also honor the contribution of Ukrainian performers to the development of national culture, support cultural resistance in the face of Russiaʼs armed aggression, and strengthen the Ukrainian cultural space free from Russian influence.

Representatives of the music industry, in particular the Ukrainian Agency for Copyright and Related Rights, approached the MPs with a proposal to introduce the Day of Ukrainian Music, said the chairman of the subcommittee on the music industry of the committee on humanitarian and information policy Oleksandr Sanchenko.

According to him, the professional music community should get its own day to consolidate efforts to develop Ukrainian music and strengthen state support for the industry.

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