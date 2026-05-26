Norway allocates €40 million to Ukraine for winter preparations

Norway is allocating approximately €40 million to assist the Ukrainian energy system.

This was reported by the Norwegian government.

The money will be used to develop decentralized generation, renewable energy, energy storage systems, and local energy networks.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said that Ukraine must not only get through the next winter, but also build an energy system that is less vulnerable to Russian attacks.

"This funding will help Ukraine meet urgent needs, as well as contribute to reconstruction, modernization, and progress towards EU membership. Winter may seem far away, but we need to prepare for it now," said Eide.

The funds will be provided through the EU program "Investment Facility for Ukraine", which should also attract additional investments from banks and financial institutions.