The EU will not evacuate its diplomats from Kyiv and summons the Russian chargé dʼaffaires due to threats from the Russians

The European Union mission will remain in Kyiv, despite Russiaʼs recommendation to evacuate diplomats from Kyiv due to possible massive attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Anita Gipper.

She called Russian threats to foreign citizens and diplomats calling on them to leave Kyiv an "unacceptable escalation", adding that the European External Action Service has already summoned the Russian chargé dʼaffaires.

Gipper called on Russia to "cease shelling of civilians and begin genuine peace talks, starting with a complete and unconditional ceasefire".

On May 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that during yesterdayʼs conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned of new strikes on Kyiv, in particular on "decision-making centers", and advised evacuating diplomats from the US and other countries.

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