The Central Election Commission recognized Denys Pyatyhorets as the new MP from “European Solidarity”. What is known about him

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has recognized Denys Pyatyhorets as the new MP from the “European Solidarity” party. He will replace Stepan Kubiv, who died on May 18 at the age of 64.

The decision was published on the CEC website.

Волинська ОДА

Pyatyhorets is originally from Zaporizhzhia. According to the “Chesno” movement, in 2010 he became a deputy of the Zaporizhzhia City Council from the “Party of Regions”. In 2012-2013, he was one of the biggest absentees from meetings.

In 2012-2019, he was a volunteer assistant to self-nominated MP Stepan Ivakhiv. In 2020, Ivakhiv transferred to Pyatyhorets the company “Sonris” LTD, which is engaged in consulting on commercial activities and trade. In 2021-2022, Pyatyhorets managed the company “Diverti”, which is associated with Ivakhiv. It is engaged in the rental and exploitation of real estate.

In 2017-2019, Pyatyhorets worked as the Deputy Head of the Volyn Regional State Administration.