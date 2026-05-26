Metropolitan Hilarion of the Russian Orthodox Church released in the Czech Republic. He was detained the day before due to drugs in the trunk

Metropolitan Hilarion and his driver have been released from custody in the Czech Republic. They were detained the day before for drugs in the trunk.

This was reported on the Metropolitanʼs Telegram channel.

Ilarion and the driver were not charged with any crimes and were released without bail or travel bans. However, an examination confirmed that drugs were found in the trunk.

According to the channel, the Metropolitanʼs car was stopped after an anonymous tip. Czech police will continue the investigation. The Metropolitan denies involvement in drugs.

The incident occurred on May 24 in Karlovy Vary after the Metropolitan left the Peter and Paul Church. During a search of the trunk, law enforcement officers found four small containers with a white substance.

In 2025, Hilarion was removed from the leadership of the Budapest-Hungarian Diocese and transferred to Karlovy Vary after allegations of harassment, which he also denied.

While in Hungary, Hilarion received Hungarian citizenship and, according to Russian opposition media, lobbied for the interests of the Russian Orthodox Church and Patriarch Kirill.

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