Czech police suspect Metropolitan Hilarion of drug possession

Czech police suspect Metropolitan Hilarion of the Russian Orthodox Church of drug possession.

This was reported on the Metropolitanʼs Telegram channel.

The incident occurred on May 24 in Karlovy Vary after the Metropolitan left the Peter and Paul Church. During a search of the trunk, law enforcement officers found four small containers with a white substance.

The metropolitan himself and his lawyers deny the charges. The containers were seized for examination.

In 2025, Hilarion was removed from the leadership of the Budapest-Hungarian Diocese and transferred to Karlovy Vary after allegations of harassment, which he also denied.

While in Hungary, Hilarion received Hungarian citizenship and, according to Russian opposition media, lobbied for the interests of the Russian Orthodox Church and Patriarch Kirill.

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