Mines discovered in Russia on tanker arriving from Belgian port

In Russia, mines were discovered on a tanker that arrived in Ust-Luga from the Belgian port of Antwerp.

Reuters writes about this.

In Ust-Luz, the tanker was planned to be loaded with liquefied gas, after which it was to sail to the Turkish port of Samsun.

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The Investigative Committee of Russia reported that during an inspection of the tanker Arrhenius, several magnetic mines were found on the hull, which were manufactured in a NATO country. They were neutralized.

According to preliminary investigation data, the mines could not have been installed in the territorial waters of the Russian Federation.

The official representative of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Svetlana Petrenko told Russian media that in connection with the incident, investigators have opened a criminal case of attempted terrorist attack and illegal trafficking of explosives.

Russia is increasing the number of ships in its shadow fleet for transporting liquefied natural gas, which is under US sanctions, by adding four more tankers that previously belonged to Oman.

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