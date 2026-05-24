Man found dead in the Ternopil TRC restroom. Police investigating suicide

A man died in the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) in Ternopil. The case is being investigated as a suicide.

This is reported by the Ternopil region police.

According to law enforcement, on May 23, a 46-year-old resident of Ternopil was taken to TRC to clarify his military registration data. He then went into the restroom and shot himself with a firearm.

The Ternopil TRC confirmed the death of a conscript on the territory of the city recruitment center. They said that after finding the victim, TRC servicemen immediately called law enforcement officers and medics, and before the ambulance arrived, they tried to provide the necessary assistance on their own. However, the man could not be saved.

Information on this fact was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under the article about suicide. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

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