Reuters: Zelensky calls associate membership idea unfair in letter to EU leaders

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a letter to European Union leaders, noted that Germanyʼs proposal to grant Ukraine the status of an associated member of the EU is unfair, as it would deprive Ukraine of its right to vote within the bloc.

This is reported by Reuters, whose journalists have reviewed the letter.

Zelensky addressed the letter to European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides (who holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council). He noted that after the change of government in Hungary, there was an opportunity for significant progress in accession negotiations.

"We defend Europe — fully, not partially and not with half-measures. Ukraine deserves fair treatment and equal rights in Europe," Zelensky wrote.

What is associate membership?

On May 21, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposed granting Ukraine associate membership in the EU as a stepping stone to accession. With it, Ukrainian officials would be able to participate in EU summits and ministerial meetings, but without the right to vote. Merz said that this could help peace talks.

The Chancellor also suggested that EU countries apply the mutual assistance clause to Ukraine to create additional security guarantees, and called for a mechanism to suspend such status if Ukraine fails to meet standards or falls behind in the reform process.

The European Commission confirmed that it had indeed received a letter with a proposal from Merz. It called for promoting this idea in the European Council, that is, at the level of the heads of EU member states. Ukraineʼs accession is called fundamentally related to the security of the Union, and enlargement is called a geostrategic investment in prosperity, peace and security.

However, any innovative solutions must be based on merit. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure that the approach to enlargement — both towards Ukraine and towards other candidates — is fit for purpose.

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