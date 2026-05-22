Hungary returns to the International Criminal Court and again bans imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

The Hungarian government withdraws the stateʼs intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and also bans the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

The countryʼs Prime Minister Peter Magyar wrote about this in X.

Hungary’s withdrawal from ICC was reported by then-Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on April 3, 2025. That day, despite an arrest warrant, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Hungary for an official visit. The following month, the Hungarian parliament voted to withdraw from the court, and the trial began.

Euroactiv reported the day before that Hungary was reinstating a ban on the import of agricultural goods from Ukraine. The ban applies to approximately 20 product categories, including beef, pork, poultry, eggs, sunflower seeds, corn, wheat, barley, flour and rapeseed oil.

Honey is also likely to be included in the final list. Hungary, Slovakia and Poland introduced such restrictions in 2023, despite the EUʼs position. The law expired in Hungary on May 14, five days after the change of government.