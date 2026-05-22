A resident of Lviv region lived with a mercury thermometer in her body for eight years. Doctors removed it

In Lviv, doctors removed a mercury thermometer from a patientʼs body, with which she had lived for eight years.

This was reported at the Danylo Halytsky University Hospital of the LNMU.

A 42-year-old woman from Lviv region went to doctors with complaints of lower abdominal pain, frequent urination, and urine leakage. On a computed tomography (CT) scan, doctors saw a mercury thermometer in the patientʼs bladder, around which a stone had formed.

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The stone that formed caused a pressure sore in the bladder wall and led to the formation of a vesicovaginal fistula. Because of this, the patient requires staged surgical treatment, and her recovery will be long.

In the first stage, doctors removed the foreign body along with the stone. After the wound heals and the infection is eliminated, the womanʼs fistula will be removed.

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