An explosion occurred at the plant of the largest oil and gas company MOL in Hungary. One person was killed and several injured

On the morning of May 22, an explosion and fire broke out at the petrochemical plant of Hungaryʼs largest oil and gas company MOL.

This was reported by Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

According to him, one person died as a result of the incident, and seven others received burns.

Hungarian Energy Minister Istvan Kapitan said that a compressor exploded at the Olefin-1 petrochemical plant in Tiszaújváros during the restart of the plant after maintenance.

A fire broke out at the facility, which has already been contained. The concentration of hazardous substances does not exceed the maximum permissible values, added Magyar.

Peter Magyar / Facebook

The “Olefin-1” petrochemical plant in Tiszaújváros is part of the Hungarian oil and gas company MOL Group. The plant produces olefins, the basic raw materials for the plastics and chemical industries, including ethylene and propylene. Tiszaújváros is considered one of the key petrochemical centers of Hungary.

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