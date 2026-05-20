Intelligence has warned that Russia is preparing a new disinformation campaign against Ukraine

Russia is preparing a large-scale disinformation campaign to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and undermine its external support.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has gained access to documents confirming such Russian plans.

The reason for the intensification of such actions by the Russians is the failure of the spring offensive and critical problems in the Russian economy. The Kremlin has chosen three directions for its disinformation campaign:

The first is to discredit mobilization in Ukraine and the military leadership responsible for manning the army. This task is critical for the Russian Federation against the backdrop of heavy losses at the front;

the second is to discredit the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, his team and family members;

The third is the inflating of the media scandal surrounding the detention of former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and the recent interview of former Zelenskyʼs spokeswoman Yulia Mendel with American blogger Tucker Carlson. The Kremlin considers these cases important and ones that have been pushed out of the European information space due to international events, in particular the situation around Iran.

To spread its narratives, Russia plans to create fake documents from government agencies and use more than 15 proxy media outlets in Europe. These include media resources such as LʼAntidiplomatico, Magyar Nemzet, Prvni Zpravy, and CZ24news.

Russian propaganda has even set a task to create “symbol dolls” for the discrediting campaign. In addition, attempts are planned to involve former Ukrainian officials, political figures, and experts in Russian plans. Intelligence officials say that they are already recording the first attempts of the Russian Federation to act according to the new scenario not only in Ukraine, but also abroad.