Bloomberg: The US asks Ukraine to facilitate easing of sanctions against Belarusian fertilizer exports

The US has asked Ukraine to discuss with the EU easing sanctions against the export of Belarusian potash fertilizers. Washington believes that this could help "distancing" Belarus from Russia.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

We are talking about potash fertilizers, which until 2022 were one of the main sources of income for the regime of the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

After the start of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine and Minskʼs support for the Russian invasion, the EU and the US imposed sanctions against Belarusian exports.

According to Bloombergʼs interlocutor, the United States believes that a partial easing of restrictions could improve Minskʼs relations with the West and reduce Belarusʼ dependence on Moscow.

Following a visit by an American delegation to Minsk, 250 political prisoners were released on March 19. President Donald Trumpʼs special envoy John Cole said that in response, the United States was lifting sanctions on Belaruskali, Belinvestbank, and the Ministry of Finance of Belarus.

At the same time, without easing EU sanctions, the effect of lifting sanctions will be limited, as Belarus cannot use traditional routes through the ports of the Baltic Sea, so it relies on Russian ports and railways.

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